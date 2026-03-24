This has been an offseason of correction for the Minnesota Vikings. A year ago, the Vikings were content to turn their quarterback position over to a player with no experience and the hope that J.J. McCarthy would step in and become a star. McCarthy had been drafted with the No. 10 pick in 2024, but he lost that entire season to a torn meniscus and he didn't take a snap after the team's first preseason game.

The Vikings had a solid quarterback that season in Sam Darnold, but they let him walk in free agency. He galloped all the way to Seattle and he led Mike Macdonald's Seahawks to a Super Bowl title. The Vikings could only sit and watch because they got nothing in return for Darnold.

McCarthy battled additional injuries in 2025 and he was often ineffective when he was healthy enough to play. The Vikings did not have an adequate backup to step in for him until they signed veteran Carson Wentz, but his time under center came to a conclusion in October when he suffered a left shoulder (non-throwing) injury and he was lost for the season at that point.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell saw his team fall into the NFC North cellar with a 4-8 record before closing the season on a relatively meaningless 5-game winning streak. Yes, the Vikings finished with a 9-8 record that left them over .500 and a small margin ahead of the fourth-place Detroit Lions by virtue of sweeping the season series, but they were out of playoff contention early.

Key QB moves made in free agency

The ramifications of their ineffective quarterback play were significant. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fired and the Vikings have spent much of the offseason filling their quarterback room. They have signed Kyler Murray to play quarterback — or at least compete with McCarthy — in training camp. They have also re-signed Wentz now that he has healed from his shoulder issue.

The Vikings still don't know how McCarthy will perform, and they have two veterans who can play the position. In addition to signing Murray and Wentz, they have re-signed linebacker Eric Wilson and brought in CB James Pierre from the Steelers.

There is much work to do in the upcoming NFL Draft because the Vikings have holes to fill. They may have learned their lesson about the quarterback position, but they cannot ignore the other areas on the team that need to get stronger if the Vikings are going to return to playoff contention.

Vikings must draft CB Jermod McCoy

The Vikings have had issues with their secondary for years, dating back prior to O'Connell's hiring in 2022. The defensive backfield has often been a play area for opposing receivers, as Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Lions and many others can always get free against the Vikings cover men.

Jermod McCoy of Tennessee is one of the top defensive backs available in the NFL Draft, and the Vikings have to find a way to select him. If that means trading up from the No. 18 spot to get him, that's what the Vikings need to do. Mel Kiper of ESPN.com has the Cowboys selecting McCoy with the No. 12 pick, so it is quite possible that the Vikings will have to make a sacrifice to get into that position.

McCoy has good size for the position at 6-1 and 188 pounds. He also runs a 4.52 40, and while he is not an elite burner, he has sensational ball skills. In addition to tracking the receiver with expert precision, he knows how to high point the ball.

He certainly understands what the quarterback wants to do and he is skilled enough to bait the quarterback and get him to throw into his zone. He recognizes the receivers' routes right away and he mirrors them in coverage.

Article Continues Below

Once the ball is in the air, he plays with a dog mentality to prevent the receiver from catching the ball. He will battle until the receiver is on the ground and find a way to knock the ball out of his possession.

Vikings could have an interest in Love

Running backs have regularly been devalued in the NFL Draft for more than a decade, but Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love could be this year's exception to the rule that says teams should not use their first-round picks on running backs.

While 31-year-old Aaron Jones has returned to the Vikings, this once formidable running back is no longer at the peak of his abilities. If the Vikings want to get the most out of Murray or McCarthy at quarterback, providing a dominant running game would be a huge assist.

Love will almost certainly be selected inside the top 10, and some mock drafts see him going as high as the No. 4 pick. Love is an explosive running back at 6-0 and 213 pounds. He runs an elite 4.36 40, and that makes him a threat to hit the home run any time he gets past the initial wave of tacklers.

In addition to his speed, Love has sensational balance after initial contact and he also knows how to let his blockers do their job before accelerating through the hole. He runs with the power of a much bigger man and he is also a fine weapon in the passing game.

Trading up to get Love would be costly, but he could be the best running back in the NFL within 2-3 years.