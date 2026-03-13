Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre recently responded to new Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray after he reflected on the franchise’s heartbreaking 2010 NFC Championship Game during his introductory press conference.

Murray, who signed a one-year deal with Minnesota on Thursday following his release from the Arizona Cardinals, spoke about growing up as a fan of the Vikings and the emotional impact of the game.

“A lot of purple in my household… I cried real tears whenever Brett threw that interception. I cried real tears that day.”

The moment Murray referenced came during the 2009 season’s NFC Championship Game, played in January 2010, when Favre’s late interception helped seal a 31-28 overtime victory for the New Orleans Saints. The defeat ended Minnesota’s Super Bowl hopes during one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history.

Favre later reshared the clip of Murray’s remarks on social media and reflected on the significance of that loss.

“That’s the loss that hurts most… We had a real chance to win a Super Bowl that year.

But it wasn’t meant to be.”

That’s the loss that hurts most… We had a real chance to win a Super Bowl that year. But it wasn’t meant to be. https://t.co/1YBVzv9oan — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) March 13, 2026

Brett Favre’s 2010 NFC Championship loss still resonates as Kyler Murray joins Vikings

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Favre’s 2009 campaign with Minnesota remains one of the most productive seasons of his Hall of Fame career. The veteran quarterback helped lead the Vikings to a 12-4 record and an NFC Championship Game appearance, bringing the team within one win of the Super Bowl.

Murray now arrives in Minnesota seeking a fresh start as he enters his eighth NFL season. The 28-year-old spent seven years with Arizona but was limited during the 2025 season after suffering a foot injury that shortened his campaign.

He appeared in just five games, throwing for 962 yards while completing 68.3 percent of his passes. Murray recorded six touchdown passes and three interceptions while posting an 88.6 passer rating and a 47.2 QBR.

Murray also contributed as a runner, totaling 173 yards on 29 carries for an average of six yards per attempt while scoring one rushing touchdown and losing one fumble.

With a new opportunity in Minnesota, Murray’s connection to one of the franchise’s most painful playoff moments now adds an unexpected layer of history as he begins his tenure with the Vikings.