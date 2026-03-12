The Minnesota Vikings have made an official decision to add quarterback Kyler Murray to their roster this offseason.

Murray agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings on Thursday evening, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. This comes after the Arizona Cardinals decided to cut Murray from their roster after seven seasons. Arizona selected him with the first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Two-time Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray has signed a one-year contract with the Vikings, his agent @ErikBurkhardt tells me and @RapSheet. The deal includes a no-tag clause. Murray will make $36.8 million this season, with Arizona paying all but the minimum salary,” Pelissero wrote.

What lies ahead for Vikings after landing Kyler Murray

The Vikings will expect solid competition between JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray for the starting job ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Article Continues Below

Murray experienced plenty of ups and downs throughout his seven-year stint with the Cardinals. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and earned two Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2021, leading Arizona to the playoffs in 2021.

However, injuries and inconsistent play derailed his last years with the franchise. 2025 marked his worst as Murray suffered a season-ending injury and Jacoby Brissett took over the starting job to finish the season.

Murray ended his time at Arizona with 87 total starts, going 38-48-1 in those appearances. He completed 1,974 passes for 20,460 yards and 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions. He also added 532 rushes for 3,193 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Vikings are going through a retooling period, looking for better success in 2026. After making the playoffs with Sam Darnold as their quarterback in 2024, they significantly regressed with McCarthy as the starting quarterback. They finished with a 9-8 record, just missing out on the playoffs.

Minnesota will hope for McCarthy to make the next jump in his game while seeing if Murray can address their problems in the one year he has with 2026.