The Miami Dolphins are tearing down their roster. After years of struggling to make the postseason, the organization is finally committing to a full-blown reset. The first domino to fall was Tua Tagovailoa, who was released earlier this offseason. Now, the Dolphins traded away wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. The next logical candidate to be traded is running back De'Von Achane.

Achane has been the Dolphins' primary running back since he was drafted by the team. Now that the rest of Miami's offensive weapons are gone, they are expected to trade the star running back for draft compensation. There are many teams who would want to acquire the speedy running back. Let's look at these teams and why they'd be the perfect destination for De'Von Achane.

The reigning Super Bowl Champions Seattle Seahawks lost a lot of key players in free agency. Defensive stars Boye Mafe, Tariq Woolen, and Coby Bryant all signed deals with new teams this offseason. That being said, the biggest loss Seattle suffered this offseason is arguably the departure of Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Walker III left for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason after an incredible postseason run. After Zach Charbonnet's injury in the playoffs, the running back stepped up for the Seahawks. After notching 1,025 yards in the regular season, Walker III had 313 rushing yards and 104 receiving yards in the postseason. He was an integral part of the championship run for Seattle.

With him gone, the Seahawks need a new running back to fill the void left by the star running back. Achane fits a lot of the boxes that Walker III checked off for Seattle. He's an agile runner who excels in space and is able to catch passes from the backfield.

On paper, the Minnesota Vikings do not necessarily need a running back. They have two solid running backs in Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones. They're not the most productive individually, but as a two-man unit, they were pretty solid, combining for over 1,200 rushing yards last season.

Article Continues Below

The issue is that both running backs are on the older side. Jones is turning 32 years old soon, while Mason is already 26 years old. Running back primes are extremely short, and watching both running backs on the field shows that both players are past their primes at this point.

The Vikings need to have a solid running game that JJ McCarthy can rely on. The rookie running back is clearly still developing, and he needs to be able to rely on the ground game when his passing starts to falter. Achane would bring a much-needed boost to the Vikings' aging rushing attack. Plus, there's a connection between De'Von Achane and the Vikings: former Miami offensive coordinator Frank Smith is currently on Minnesota's coaching staff.

The Jaguars fall into the same boat as the Seahawks this offseason. They lost their star running back Travis Etienne Jr in free agency this offseason. Unlike the Seahawks, though, the Jaguars don't have a solid option to replace Etienne on their roster.

Bhayshul Tuten was solid, but he also just averaged 3.7 yards per attempt last season backing up Etienne. The Jaguars' offense works best when they have an elite running back to threaten the linebackers and open up space downfield for their playmakers to create and for Trevor Lawrence to find them.

The Jaguars don't have a first-round pick to offer for De'Von Achane, but they probably won't need to. The market for running backs these days are slim, after all. Achane would be an excellent option out of the backfield for Liam Coen and will immediately put the Jaguars back in contender status.