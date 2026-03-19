The Minnesota Vikings have one of the most complicated quarterback situations in the NFL. Minnesota brought in Kyler Murray to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the team's starting job. Now the Vikings have added another quarterback who will compete with McCarthy ahead of the 2026 season.

The Vikings are re-signing veteran quarterback Carson Wentz per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It is a one-year contract.

Minnesota clearly wants McCarthy to feel the pressure as he prepares for a crucial 2026 campaign.

Wentz played in five games for Minnesota during the 2025 season. He logged 1,216 passing yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. Wentz went 2-3 as Minnesota's starter before being placed on injured reserve after having season-ending shoulder surgery.

Minnesota's quarterback position is now more confusing than ever.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell made it clear that he wanted to push McCarthy to up his game after a disappointing 2025 campaign. Adding Murray certainly checked that box as it created questions about who will start in 2026. However, O'Connell has declined to name a starter between Murray and McCarthy at this point in the offseason. Wentz adds one more variable to that equation.

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Some Vikings fans believe the team could have had more success in 2025 if Wentz had not suffered his shoulder injury. It is fair to wonder if he will have an equal chance to win the starting job over Murray and McCarthy.

McCarthy had an inconsistent sophomore season. He finished the season with 1,632 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His quarterback rating was terrible at 35.6. But the Vikings did go 5-0 to end the season, with McCarthy starting four of those games.

Ultimately, the Vikings want McCarthy to be their long-term answer at quarterback. But they can't take any chances in 2026.

It will be fascinating to watch Minnesota's quarterbacks battle for the starting job later this summer.