The Minnesota Vikings signed restricted free agent Ryan Van Demark of the Buffalo Bills to a one-year, $4.2 million offer sheet on Tuesday for the 2026 season. The agreement was processed on the transaction wire on Wednesday.

Minnesota's offer surpasses Buffalo's original-round tender of $3.52 million, giving the Bills until Monday to decide whether to match the deal or allow Van Demark to join the Vikings. Because Van Demark entered the league as an undrafted player, no draft compensation is due if Buffalo declines, and the financial gap to retain him is $700,000.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 307 pounds, Van Demark has taken the field in 43 games, starting six times. He logged 17 appearances in 2025, starting four games and playing 312 offensive snaps, earning a 74.4 Pro Football Focus grade. He made two starts at right tackle, with grades of at least 79 in both games. In the last two seasons, he has amassed 511 offensive snaps while splitting time at both tackle positions, with 154 snaps at right tackle and 43 at left tackle last year.

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Originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts after the 2022 draft, Van Demark was waived during final cuts and later joined the Bills' practice squad before securing a roster spot in 2023. He played 12 games in 2023 and 14 in 2024, including two starts.

Minnesota's move addresses depth behind starting tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, both of whom have dealt with durability concerns. Darrisaw has never played more than 15 games in a season and appeared in just 10 games this past season after a 2024 ACL and MCL tear limited him to seven. O'Neill, while earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2024, has also had multiple 14-game seasons.

If Buffalo declines to match, Van Demark is expected to fill the Vikings swing tackle role, replacing Justin Skule.