The Minnesota Vikings had a morning game in Dublin against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they did not come out with the win, losing 24-21. The Vikings were down 24-6 going into the fourth quarter, but they scored two touchdowns and got a successful two-point conversion to cut their deficit to just three points. They were not able to execute in the end to either tie or win the game.

In Carson Wentz's second start in a row, he finished with 350 passing yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The passing game was on point in this game, and it came with big games from Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, who both had over 100 receiving yards for the game.

Though the Vikings put themselves in a position to win in the end, it was one area of the team that may have held them back in Week 4.

Vikings' offensive line can't keep Carson Wentz upright

Wentz was pressured a lot in Week 4, and there has to be credit given to the Steelers' defensive line. At the same time, the Vikings' offensive line didn't give Wentz the chance to make plays when they needed them the most. He finished the game getting sacked six times, and he also threw two interceptions under pressure.

The running game also didn't get much going in this game, as Jordan Mason finished with 57 yards after going for 116 yards last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offensive line has been up and down this season, as they had a poor performance in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

If the Vikings can fix some of their issues up front, it could lead to better opportunities for the offense.

What's next for the Vikings

The Vikings will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 as they continue their international trip. The Browns have a solid defensive front, so the Vikings will have to be ready to fight in the trenches to help establish the run and passing game.