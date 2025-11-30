The 2-9 Las Vegas Raiders’ 2025 season has been a disaster, resulting in the firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after just 11 games. A major factor behind Kelly’s short tenure was his inability to implement his own offensive schemes under head coach Pete Carroll, according to a new report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Kelly was hired on a $6 million-per-year contract, making him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL. However, the 62-year-old was largely constrained by Carroll, who insisted that the offense resemble the scheme he ran during his final year with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, per Rapoport. Opposing teams even reportedly studied old Seahawks film to prepare for Las Vegas, indicating how little Kelly’s own system was utilized.

Kelly’s frustration developed from Carroll’s “heavy-handed” approach to play-calling, noted Rapoport. Renowned for his gun-based, creative shotgun runs, Kelly saw those concepts dramatically limited, replaced instead by an under-center zone scheme favored by Carroll. While Kelly occasionally called plays outside the installed game plan, something rare for a coach of his experience, most of his offensive staff consisted of Carroll’s hand-picked assistants, including offensive line coach Brennan Carroll and Greg Olson. This limited the integration of Kelly’s innovative ideas.

The Raiders’ offense has struggled mightily this season. In 11 games, Las Vegas has averaged just 15 points per game, ranking 31st in the NFL and tied with the New Orleans Saints for the fewest points scored. The team did not score more than 30 points in any game and was held to single digits four times. Yards per carry remained a pronounced weakness at 3.5, making it the second consecutive season in the league’s basement in that category.

Quarterback Geno Smith, Carroll’s hand-picked signal-caller, led the NFL with 13 interceptions, while rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, the team’s first-round pick, played only 36% of the team’s total offensive and defensive snaps.

After achieving success at Ohio State in 2024, leading the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff championship, Kelly encountered a restricted environment during his NFL comeback with the Raiders. The lack of offensive identity was less about Kelly’s shortcomings and more about the restrictions imposed by Carroll.

Las Vegas has six remaining games in a season that has exposed roster limitations and coaching disconnects. While interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson may implement minor adjustments, the Raiders’ offensive philosophy is likely to remain largely unchanged, leaving the team to grapple with the consequences of a season where creativity and autonomy were suppressed from the outset.