The Minnesota Vikings are making Aaron Jones a rich man. Jones is signing a $20 million contract with the team, per ESPN. It is a two year deal that includes $13 million guaranteed.

Jones just had a terrific 2024 season with the Vikings. He carried the ball 255 times for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. The Vikings got 14 victories on the year, but lost in the NFC playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones had 13 carries for 48 yards in the team's playoff game against L.A. Los Angeles defeated the Vikings handily, by a 27-9 score.

The Vikings running back will be expected to handle a bulk of carries again in 2025. Minnesota isn't quite sure who its starting quarterback will be. Sam Darnold is not expected to stay with the Vikings, after the team declined to give him a franchise tag.

Vikings fans certainly hope Jones can continue his solid production over the next few seasons.

Aaron Jones is part of a new look Vikings offense this season

The Vikings have questions on offense for 2025. They revolve around who will play the quarterback position. Minnesota has a young quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, but he missed the 2024 season due to injury. Daniel Jones is also in talks with the Vikings about staying.

Aaron Jones' presence in the backfield will hopefully take some pressure off that quarterback, whoever it is. The rusher just had a monster season and is looking for more.

In his career, Jones now has four 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He played for the Green Bay Packers from 2017-2023, where he posted three of them. Last year, Jones saw a career-high in carries with 255. He also set career-highs in touches and offensive snaps last season, per ESPN.

The Vikings rusher had been vocal in recent weeks about wanting to re-sign with Minnesota. He inked a one-year deal with the team before last season, even though he had the option of returning to the Packers.

Jones has 7,078 career rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns. The running back also has more than 2,000 career receiving yards. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, after playing his college football at UTEP.

Jones finished the 2019 NFL season as the league's co-leader in rushing touchdowns. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2020.