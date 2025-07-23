With training camp officially underway, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison spoke publicly Wednesday about his 2024 DUI case and the possibility of league discipline as the team prepares for the 2025 NFL season.

“Everything is out of my control right now, but whatever the league’s got for me, I’ll be prepared for the decision that they make,” Addison told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge stemming from a July 2024 arrest in Los Angeles, where he was suspected of driving under the influence. On Thursday, his legal team at Younger & Associates announced the resolution of the case via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Today, after careful consideration of the charges against him and all defenses, Jordan Addison decided to plead to a lesser included vehicular offense, commonly referred to as a ‘wet reckless,’” the statement read. “As a result, Mr. Addison will pay a standard fine and complete two online courses, after which we expect that his probation will be terminated early in six months.”

NFL expected to rule on Jordan Addison’s status as Vikings prepare for 2025 season

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the league is now expected to make a determination regarding potential disciplinary action.

Addison is entering his third season with the Vikings after a productive 2024 campaign. He appeared in 15 games and recorded 875 receiving yards on 63 receptions with nine touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown on three carries totaling 20 yards.

The Vikings selected Addison in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of USC. His development alongside veteran wideout Justin Jefferson has been central to the team’s offensive strategy heading into the 2025 season.

No official timeline has been announced for the NFL’s ruling. Addison’s situation remains under review as the league continues to evaluate off-field conduct violations under its personal conduct policy.