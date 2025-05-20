May 20, 2025 at 5:12 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is described as one of the best players in franchise history. He has more career receptions (495) and receiving yards (7,432) than Jerry Rice.

He's a four-time Pro-Baller and soon-to-be Olympian. On Tuesday, the NFL approved the participation of pro players in flag football during the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Jefferson is eager to play and live out a dream, per Brook Pryor of ESPN.

“To think about the chance of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal, it’s a dream” he said.

The NFL was poised to approve pro players in the Olympics. Nevertheless, concerns have been raised about NFL players in the Olympics.

Mainly the issues surrounding injuries. If a top player gets injured before the season, the optics would be bad.

Ironically, the NFL owners voted on this measure just a short distance from the Vikings' training facility in Minneapolis.

Other Viking players, including RB Aaron Jones, have expressed interest in participating. CB Byron Murphy Jr. is being looked at for his defensive prowess.

A who's who of NFL stars is also being considered. It will be the debut of flag football in the Olympics.

How flag football got to be an Olympic sport

Jefferson and fellow Vikings would not be in this position had the International Olympic Committee not approve flag football.

The NFL partnered with the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) to lobby the IOC to include flag football. They cited the sport's growing popularity on the international stage.

At the 2022 World Games, the U.S. flag football team won the gold medal in Birmingham, Alabama.

The NFL and IFAF also cited the cost effectiveness of playing the game. In other words, it is cheaper than American contact football.

In 2023, flag football was announced as one of nine other sports to be included in 2028.