Justin Jefferson has been dealing with an injury in recent weeks after suffering a mild hamstring strain in his left leg in late July. He hasn't been able to participate in the Minnesota Vikings' training camp sessions since then. However, it sounds like the star wideout could be on the verge of returning, but there is a catch.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell claims that Jefferson will be “reassessed” between August 18 and August 22, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Justin Jefferson's status during that evaluation will determine when the 26-year-old wide receiver could return to practice.

“Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell says WR Justin Jefferson is progressing. He'll be reassessed next week, then they'll hope to start building on the workload.”

Hamstring injuries can be a recurring issue throughout a season. Therefore, Minnesota will want to ensure that Jefferson is fully healthy before putting him back on the field. The last time the three-time Pro Bowler suffered a hamstring strain, he was forced to miss seven games for the Vikings in the 2023-24 season. Similar to his past injury, this current hamstring issue is considered a Grade 2 strain.

We'll have to wait and see how everything plays out, but the Vikings' wide receiver room is looking a bit thin at this point in the preseason. Not only is Justin Jefferson out with an injury, but Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games of the regular season. However, Addison is participating in training camp and preseason contests.

Assuming the worst, the Vikings may have to begin the 2025-26 campaign without Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. If that is the case, then Minnesota will have to rely on Jalen Nailor, Lucky Jackson, rookie wideout Tai Felton, and tight end TJ Hockenson in the passing game.

We'll know more about Jefferson's status in due time. Until then, the Vikings are set to take on the New England Patriots on Saturday, August 16, in their second preseason game.