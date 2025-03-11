Things are moving quickly for the Minnesota Vikings. Jonathan Allen visited the team. And the Vikings signed running back Aaron Jones. Also, the Vikings lost another quarterback in free agency after Sam Darnold bolted to play for the Seahawks, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with QB Nick Mullens on a two-year, $6.5 million deal with $3 million guaranteed, source says. The new backup to Trevor Lawrence, Mullens goes from Minnesota to Jacksonville along with new Jags assistant Grant Udinski.

The Vikings’ depth now has J.J. McCarthy at the top with Daniel Jones standing as the backup. Brett Rypien is the No. 3 quarterback.

A seven-year veteran, Mullens has kicked around the NFL with stints in San Francisco, Cleveland, and Minnesota. His career record is an unsightly 5-15. The gunslinger has thrown 34 touchdown passes with 31 interceptions. Interestingly, his TDs and interceptions have been right at the 50-50 in each of his pro seasons.

Vikings also close door on Sam Darnold

It turned out to be an interesting one-year run for Darnold. He completed a respectable 66.2% of his passes while throwing for 4,319 yards. He had 35 touchdown tosses with 12 interceptions.

However, just like the ghosts in New York, Darnold leaves Minnesota with the haunting feeling of his final two games with the organization. With the Vikings having a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Darnold completed just 18 of 41 passes for 166 yards as the Lions crushed the Vikings, 31-9.

Then in the playoffs, Darnold hit on 25 of 40 passes for 245 yards in a 27-9 beatdown at the hands of the Rams. Darnold suffered nine sacks in the contest.

Afterwards, he didn’t get backup from Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, according to nbcsports.com.

“I just want to say it’s very important we all think about Sam’s body of work, what he was able to do this year, when not many people thought he would be able to lead a team to 14 wins,” O’Connell said. “It did not work out in the end, and I think Sam would be the first one to tell you, could he have played better tonight? I’m sure he would tell you he could have. Could I have coached better? I’m positive I could have.”

O’Connell acknowledged that Darnold didn’t hold up when the team needed him.

“Far too many negatives,” O’Connell said. “Really, over the last two weeks, too many negative plays that set you behind.”