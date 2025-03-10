The Minnesota Vikings are trying to improve their roster in free agency, more specifically on defense. In one of the latest NFL rumors, Jonathan Allen is supposed to visit the Vikings, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

“Per colleague Jeremy Fowler, free agent DT Jonathan Allen plans to visit the Vikings. Allen overlapped in Washington with Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell when O'Connell was an assistant coach there,” Seifert wrote on Bluesky.

Allen was recently released by the Washington Commanders, as the team saved $16.5 million against the cap.

Over Allen's career, he's started in 108 games and made 401 combined tackles, 241 solo tackles, 60 tackles for loss, and 42 career sacks. Last season, he only played in eight games after coming off of a torn pectoral injury. He had been with Washington since being drafted by them in 2017 and was a core part of the team.

There's no surprise that teams are looking to add Allen to their group, and he can still be a game-changer for what he brings to the field.

The Vikings were already one of the best defenses in the league last season, and adding Allen should make them better if they're able to bring back their core group. Bryon Murphy is currently a free agent, and they're hoping that they can bring him back, but of course, other teams are willing to pay top dollar for his services.

It doesn't look like Sam Darnold will be back with the Vikings, as he has a number of suitors after him. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks seem to be the most interested, but the New York Giants also could look to sign him.

The Vikings were one of the surprise teams in the league last season, but Kevin O'Connell had them playing at a high level, and he should be able to do the same next year.