NFL free agency just started and it's already taken a toll on the Minnesota Vikings' QB room.

Daniel Jones has signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Sam Darnold is replacing Geno Smith as the Seattle Seahawks' new QB1. Lastly, Nick Mullens is heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars to be Trevor Lawrence's backup.

So, where does that leave the Vikings when it comes to a quarterback? Well, JJ McCarthy appears to be in line to start, while Brett Rypien is QB2.

Daniel Jones is going to Indianapolis. Sam Darnold is going to Seattle. Nick Mullens is going to Jacksonville. Last year’s first-round pick J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien are now the lone Vikings’ QBs under contract. https://t.co/zht0gG2DCw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Insider Tom Pelissero revealed on Tuesday that the Vikings heavily pursued Jones to sign a new deal, but he was interested in a starting opportunity elsewhere:

The #Vikings tried to retain Daniel Jones. But when it became apparent Jones wasn’t convicted about returning, Minnesota told him they were moving on, Jones accepted the #Colts’ 1-year offer and J.J. McCarthy is now likely QB1. More from our @nflnetwork breaking news segment: pic.twitter.com/R2JlbChY9k — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

McCarthy was in play to be QB1 last season, but he suffered a season-ending injury before the campaign even began. That opened an opportunity for Darnold, who had a career year and led the Vikings to the playoffs. He threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, which helped him earn a special opportunity with the Seahawks.

Pelissero also noted that Minnesota will likely try to sign another veteran behind McCarthy, which makes sense both from an on-field and off-field standpoint. After all, he is heading into his first NFL season and could definitely use guidance from a seasoned quarterback.

The Vikings had a solid season in 2024 but were disappointing in the playoffs, losing in the Wild Card Round to the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold never appeared to be in the mix as their QB1 again. It was always expected he'd leave in free agency. Jones was a wild card himself after a failed stint with the New York Giants, but Minny still tried to bring him back.

Rypien is certainly not a starting candidate, so it appears McCarthy will get his chance. That could come with growing pains in Year 1 but hopefully, he can hit the ground running and help the Vikings stay competitive.