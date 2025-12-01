Things have gone from bad to worse for the Minnesota Vikings in a matter of just a few weeks. They hit a new low in their Week 13 game with the Seattle Seahawks as Kevin O'Connell's team suffered a 26-0 defeat. The Vikings were shut out for the first time since the 2007 season when they were on the wrong end of a 34-0 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

It wasn't supposed to be this kind of season for the Vikings. Last year's team had a 14-3 record and would have been the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they had won their season finale against the Detroit Lions. However, they got hammered in that game and the Vikings have been on a downward spiral since.

Sam Darnold was under center for the Seahawks in their easy win over the Vikings. He had been the Vikings quarterback last year, but the team did not see fit to bring him back this season. He signed a three-year, $100.5 million free agent contract with the Seahawks, and he has helped them to a 9-3 record.

The Vikings have fallen to 4-8 and have lost 4 games in a row. An injury to ineffective second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy (concussion) opened the door for rookie free agent Max Brosmer, but he was unable to perform any better than the struggling McCarthy.

Vikings defense provided team with an opportunity

While Brosmer had a rough start to his NFL career, the Vikings appeared to have a chance late in the first half when Darnold fumbled after a hit from Dallas Turner and Jalen Redmond recovered the ball at the Seahawks 13 yard line.

Trailing 3-0 at the time, the Vikings could have taken the lead if they had scored a touchdown. However, on a 4th-and-1 play from the Seattle 4, Brosmer was being chased DeMarcus Lawrence and he tried to make a desperate throwaway. The ball was intercepted by Ernest Jones and was returned 85 yards for a touchdown.

The Vikings could not mount any kind of attack after that. Brosmer finished the game by completing 19 of 30 passes for 126 yard with 4 interceptions.