The Seattle Seahawks are now 9-3 on the season after dismantling the Minnesota Vikings 26-0 in Week 13. It was an absolute masterclass from the defense, as the team dominated Minnesota throughout the contest. In fact, Seattle accomplished a feat not seen in a decade with its performance on Sunday.

Reports indicate that this is the first time since 2015 that the Seahawks earned a shutout win over an opponent, according to team Senior Reporter John Boyle. The last time we saw Seattle do this was in a Week 3 26-0 win over the Chicago Bears 10 years ago.

“Final: Seahawks improve to 9-3 with a 26-0 win over the Vikings. That's their first shutout since a 26-0 win over the Bears in Week 3 of the 2015 season.”

Article Continues Below

Seattle only scored two touchdowns on the day, with one of them being a defensive touchdown from Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Jones recorded an impressive 84-yard pick-six after Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer threw a horrible pass right to him.

Overall, the Seahawks defense managed to record four sacks while forcing five turnovers (four interceptions) and five punts. They also held the Vikings' offense to just 162 total yards of offense. This defense continues to play at a high level, as the club looks primed for a spot in the playoffs.

The last five games on the schedule are rather interesting for the Seahawks. With matchups against the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers. Each of those teams, except for Atlanta, has a winning record after Week 13.