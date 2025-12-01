The Los Angeles Rams came up just short in Week 13, falling to the Carolina Panthers, 31-28. However, defensive end Kobie Turner is using the outcome as motivation, rather than dwelling on the loss.

The Rams are still 9-3 on the season and are in prime playoff positioning. To Turner, Los Angeles' loss means only worse things are going to happen to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, via Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News.

“Honestly, I'm excited about where we go from here,” Turner said. “Gives you a little extra motivation to make it right this next week. I feel sorry for who we got next week.”

Linebacker Byron Young expressed that same sentiment. Neither defensive player is happy with the loss. But they're willing to grow from it and expect higher of themselves, via Grosbard.

“I feel like it was a humbling experience, definitely something we needed,” Young said. “Gotta build off this, just gotta stay hungry.”

Against the Panthers, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a pair of interceptions, one that was returned 48 yards for a pick-six. Still, the Rams held a 28-24 lead wit less then 10 minutes remaining. But that's when Bryce Young struck. He found rookie Tetairoa McMillan for a 43-yard touchdown pass with just over six and a half minutes remaining, stealing the game for Carolina.

Los Angeles certainly has to be frustrated with losing the lead late. Arizona will give them a strong opportunity for revenge. For starters, the Cardinals are on a four game losing streak and have replaced Kyler Murray with veteran Jacoby Brissett. The Rams will face the Cardinals for a rematch in Week 18, when playoff positioning could come crucial. They'll want all the information they can get.

For now though, Los Angeles is solely focused on getting back in the win column. Turner and Young are ready to show Arizona what they're truly made of.