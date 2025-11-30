The Minnesota Vikings find themselves down 13-0 going into halftime, as the team continues to struggle. With Max Brosmer filling in at quarterback for JJ McCarthy, it appears Brosmer managed to somehow out-stink McCarthy with a horrific interception.

Minnesota was in the red zone trying to put some points on the board. On fourth and one, the Vikings called a play action that had Brosmer rolling to his right. However, DeMarcus Lawrence got in the undrafted free agent's face, forcing Max Brosmer to throw the ball away. But the attempted pass fell right into the arms of Seahawks' linebacker Earnest Jones, who returned it for an 84-yard touchdown.

ERNEST JONES WITH A 84-YARD PICK-SIX

That interception return for a touchdown is the only touchdown recorded for both teams so far in this one. Despite Brosmer's poor play, the Vikings' defense is playing well enough to keep the team in it. Although that's true, the offensive production will need to improve in the second half if Minnesota hopes to earn the win.

The Vikings were forced to start Max Brosmer on Sunday after ruling JJ McCarthy out with a concussion. His first two quarters under center have been pretty ugly, as the former Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback has only thrown for 53 yards and an interception while completing 60.0% of his pass attempts.

This is Brosmer's fourth game in which he's participated, but it is his first career start. He entered the Week 13 matchup with 42 passing yards and a 62.5% completion percentage. If Max Brosmer wants to turn things around for the Vikings in the second half, he may want to target Justin Jefferson a tad bit more.