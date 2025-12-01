Count Cooper Kupp as one unsatisfied about the 26-point beatdown the Seattle Seahawks handed on Sunday. Even after delivering their first shutout in 10 years against the Minnesota Vikings, Kupp outlined where the offense can improve.

The veteran wide receiver stood in front of the podium to verbally illustrate how Seattle is in a good position, but aren't capitalizing.

“Offensively, we're going to have to tune up some stuff that wasn't to our standard. But looking forward to looking at that film. We're so close, it's just little details,” Kupp explained via Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

The past Super Bowl Most Valuable Player for the rival Los Angeles Rams elaborated further.

“It's going to be all over the tape. Every position has a hand in it,” Kupp said. “You have to be on your stuff, be able to adapt, move and understand that there's going to be some looks we haven't practiced. And there's going to be some things out there where you have to know your roles and make it happen.”

He concluded: “It's everyone finding ways to make it happen.”

Was Seahawks offensive production average vs. Vikings?

Kupp is likely looking at the third down production at Lumen Field.

Seattle converted only 6-of-15 during the down sequence — handing it a 40% conversion rate.

The longtime WR also probably saw the total yardage number, which sat at 219. And he probably isn't thrilled about the 3.5 yard average per play or the 94 passing yards Sam Darnold mustered.

Still, his Seahawks did enough to trounce the Vikings and stay in a very crowded NFC West title race. Including picking off backup Max Brosmer and turning it into a pick six.

While the San Francisco 49ers improved to 9-4 by beating the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers helped Seattle immensely — by stunning the division leading Rams.

The Panthers' win now leaves the west with three different nine-win teams, including the ‘Hawks.