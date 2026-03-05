The Tampa Bay Rays received encouraging news regarding one of their key offseason additions as spring training continues. Second baseman Gavin Lux appears to be trending toward game action after several productive days of increased activity at camp.

Lux enters spring training as the Rays' projected everyday second baseman for the 2026 season. The former Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds infielder joined the Rays during the offseason through a trade and will play an important role in stabilizing the club’s infield defense while adding depth to the lineup.

Early in camp, the Rays held Lux out of Grapefruit League action because of what the team described as general upper-body spring soreness. Although the issue delayed his exhibition debut, Tampa Bay officials consistently described the situation as precautionary rather than a structural injury.

Progress this past week has reinforced that outlook. The 28-year-old veteran recently completed several full workouts that included hitting, running, fielding, and throwing without experiencing any setbacks.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin shared the latest on Lux’s progress Thursday on his X account, formerly Twitter, while covering Rays spring training.

#Rays Cash did say 2B Gavin Lux, who has yet to play this spring with an undisclosed upper body issue, has "had 3 really good days, so happy with that." If all stays that way, Lux likely plays 1st game early next week. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 5, 2026

According to the update, the middle infielder has put together multiple strong days of activity while gradually increasing his workload. The Rays view those sessions as an encouraging step forward in his return to game readiness.

Manager Kevin Cash also confirmed the club has been pleased with the recent progress Lux has made. If the second baseman continues trending in the same direction, Tampa Bay expects him to make his Grapefruit League debut early next week.

That timeline would still allow Lux approximately two weeks of exhibition action before Opening Day 2026. For the Rays, that window should provide enough time for him to settle into his role with the team.

Tampa Bay acquired Lux through a 3-team trade with the expectation he will become a steady everyday presence in the infield, and his ability to handle second base consistently could influence the club’s defensive alignment throughout the 2026 season as Opening Day approaches.