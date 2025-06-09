It appears the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback is learning the ropes. And one of his young protectors has looked good so far. Also, two Patriots veterans will have their roles pushed by rookies in the 2025 season.

At the top of the list is center Jared Wilson, who may make veterans uncomfortable in their starting roles at two positions. Center Garrett Bradbury will be pushed, along with guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu.

Wilson’s trainer and offensive line guru, Duke Manyweather, said Wilson can be special, according to patriots.com.

“I would put him at center and let him be special,” Manyweather said. “There's a level of special physical traits and qualities that he has as a center that are very intriguing and can create a mismatch and allow you to do a bunch of different things. If you look at the things Jason Kelce was able to do on the move that made that offense tick down the middle in Philadelphia, I think (Wilson is) pretty special.”

Patriots C Jared Wilson could play at guard

Manyweather said Wilson has versatility.

“He could do both,” Manyweather said. “I would let Jared go be special (at center), but I think he's got the ability to compete at a guard spot as well.”

But what do the Patriots think?

Bradbury may be locked in as the Patriots’ starting center for Week 1, but Wilson is looming. And, again, not just at center, according to a post on X by Evan Lazar.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel says rookie Jared Wilson will play center during rookie minicamp, but that all interior players “should know” all three spots.

Also, Wilson has a connection with Ben Jones, who played for Vrabel when he was with the Titans. Wilson has learned from Jones, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I’ve probably talked to Ben personally — maybe two or three times he came to practice,” Wilson said. “We just talked. He’d come out [to Georgia] and watch practice. We’ve been on Zooms together right before we came up here. It’s been good hearing him talk and how he thinks and also watching his film and how he did it.”

One day at a time might be best for Jared Wilson

Wilson said Jones advised him to let the game come to him daily.

“Take it slow, take it day-by-day, you’re going to make mistakes,” Wilson said of Jones’ advice. “Like I’m thinking about a mistake that I made in practice right now and it’s running in my head, but trying to just move on from it, watch the film, and just get better from it.”

Vrabel said he wants Wilson to take on all he can, according to nbcsportsboston.com.

“Whatever Jared can handle,” Vrabel said Friday. “He'll be working at center this week, and from what I've seen in just a short amount of time, I'm looking forward to seeing that this weekend.

“Once we get in here with the rest of the guys and we start to get to OTAs, his ability to play guard, we'll be able to evaluate. But we don't want to overload him, but obviously excited about seeing him operate at center and communicate, make the calls, quarterback-center exchange, all those things that are critical, especially in a rookie minicamp.”

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson pushing to start

Incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson won’t give the spot up easily, but Henderson is bringing the push, according to The Next Pats Podcast via patriotswire.com.

“TreVeyon Henderson looks really quick,” NBC Sports Boston’s Phil A. Perry said. “(I) saw him catch a very short sort of swing pass that I thought was out of reach for him, but was able to extend and bring it in. Looks very quick with the ball in his hands. They used him a few times on screens, and he’s making people miss in small spaces.”

Explosiveness is a big part of Henderson’s game, according to patriots.com.

“He has a hell of a lot of explosiveness,” OSU running backs coach Carlos Locklyn said. “He can take it to the house from anywhere on the field, and he has. But he has some power to him as well.”

And Henderson can block for his quarterback.

“In six-man pass protections, he gets his hands on linebackers and gets great leverage,” Locklyn said. “You'd think he was a 225- or 230-pound guy the way he rocks guys. I know (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) is going to tap into that. He hasn't even scratched the surface of what he can do as back. (He was) the best pass protector in college football, period. As a back, it wasn't even close.”