Drake Maye might not have been in the NFL when Tom Brady last suited up for the New England Patriots, but the young quarterback is using Brady’s legacy as a blueprint for success.

Now entering his second NFL season, Maye is taking full advantage of the resources around him in Foxborough. That includes Brady’s longtime offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, who’s back with the team for a third stint. With McDaniels guiding him through the nuances of New England’s offense, Maye has spent countless hours studying Brady’s film, and he’s picking up on key traits from the future Hall of Famer.

“Easy,” Maye said when asked on Up and Adams what stood out the most from watching Brady. “He always knew where to go with the football, beating blitzers, knowing before the snap what to do. His feet were always on the ground, ready to throw.”

Drake Maye says the biggest lesson from watching Tom Brady tape? “Knowing where to go before he got the snap.” 📝@heykayadams | @DrakeMaye2 | @Patriots #NEPats pic.twitter.com/8cBjV3FtVA — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 30, 2025

That mental sharpness and mechanical discipline are qualities Maye hopes to emulate as he looks to cement himself as New England’s long-term answer under center. After unseating veteran Jacoby Brissett in 2024, Maye put up 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and added 421 rushing yards with two scores. Those numbers suggest the Patriots may finally have their successor to Brady.

It's more than just the numbers for Patriots superstar Drake Maye

It’s not just about numbers, though. Maye is already winning over teammates and coaches with his leadership.

“He’s definitely becoming that leader,” wideout DeMario Douglas said. “I feel like this is his team.”

Maye’s maturity has been evident in camp. He’s protected the football, delivered in tough spots, and embraced the challenge of reviving a proud franchise that has endured several down years since Brady’s departure.

“I think there’s guys around here tired of losing,” Maye said. “That’s what excites me most. Guys want to win.”

The Patriots open their 2025 season against Brady’s new team, the Las Vegas Raiders. The torch has officially been passed.