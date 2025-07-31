Drake Maye might not have been in the NFL when Tom Brady last suited up for the New England Patriots, but the young quarterback is using Brady’s legacy as a blueprint for success.

Now entering his second NFL season, Maye is taking full advantage of the resources around him in Foxborough. That includes Brady’s longtime offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, who’s back with the team for a third stint. With McDaniels guiding him through the nuances of New England’s offense, Maye has spent countless hours studying Brady’s film, and he’s picking up on key traits from the future Hall of Famer.

“Easy,” Maye said when asked on Up and Adams what stood out the most from watching Brady. “He always knew where to go with the football, beating blitzers, knowing before the snap what to do. His feet were always on the ground, ready to throw.”

That mental sharpness and mechanical discipline are qualities Maye hopes to emulate as he looks to cement himself as New England’s long-term answer under center. After unseating veteran Jacoby Brissett in 2024, Maye put up 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and added 421 rushing yards with two scores. Those numbers suggest the Patriots may finally have their successor to Brady.

It's more than just the numbers for Patriots superstar Drake Maye

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels directs a drill for quarterback Drake Maye (10) during minicamp at Gillette Stadium.
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

It’s not just about numbers, though. Maye is already winning over teammates and coaches with his leadership.

“He’s definitely becoming that leader,” wideout DeMario Douglas said. “I feel like this is his team.”

Maye’s maturity has been evident in camp. He’s protected the football, delivered in tough spots, and embraced the challenge of reviving a proud franchise that has endured several down years since Brady’s departure.

“I think there’s guys around here tired of losing,” Maye said. “That’s what excites me most. Guys want to win.”

The Patriots open their 2025 season against Brady’s new team, the Las Vegas Raiders. The torch has officially been passed.

More Patriots News
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Why Patriots’ Drake Maye is ‘cooler’ than Stefon Diggs thoughtZachary Weinberger ·
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the practice fields after training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots CEO Robert Kraft reveals surprising moment he wanted Mike Vrabel to coachMiguel La Torre ·
New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium.
3 key New England Patriots players struggling early in 2025 NFL training campConor Roche ·
New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) walks to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots’ Robert Spillane sheds light on his unique training programJackson Stone ·
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6) prepares for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the warm-up period at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez gets worrying injury update, but there’s a catchJaren Kawada ·
Marcus Bryant, Kendrick Bourne, Ben Wooldridge all beside each other, New England Patriots logo in the background
3 New England Patriots players on roster bubble who must shine in 2025 preseasonEnzo Flojo ·