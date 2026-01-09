The New England Patriots are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, marking the first home playoff game for the franchise in six years. However, there have been health concerns surrounding the roster, but the latest injury update should have Drake Maye extremely happy.

Reports indicate that the Patriots' offensive line will be at full strength on Sunday, according to Keagan Steifel of NESN. New England will have its ideal starters protecting the 23-year-old quarterback against the Chargers.

“The New England Patriots' offensive line is back at full strength for their wild-card matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Will Campbell, Jared Wilson, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, and Morgan Moses are expected to be the unit, from left to right, marking the first time that specific group will play together since Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Article Continues Below

This is an ideal situation for the Patriots, as the team aims to make a deep run in the postseason. Having Will Campbell back at left tackle is huge for Drake Maye, as the second-year pro has been without his rookie protector since late November due to an MCL sprain in his knee.

Regardless of the injury woes, Maye has played at an incredibly high level this season. He enters the playoffs with 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 72.0% of his pass attempts (league-high). With his entire starting offensive line set to protect him, we could see a big game from Maye against the Chargers. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST on Sunday.