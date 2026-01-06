Cardi B is sticking by Stefon Diggs.

The New England Patriots star returned to the field following news that he is facing felony charges for strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an alleged Dec. 2 incident involving his private chef in Massachusetts.

Diggs had 43 receiving yards in the Patriots’ 38-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 4, which his rap superstar girlfriend congratulated him over.

“Covered ALWAYS…Amen!” Cardi captioned a post on her Instagram Story that read “Stefon Diggs is officially the first Patriots WR to crack 1,000 receiving yards since Julian Edelman in 2019,” the original X post read. “Also, the 7th 1K season of Diggs’ career.”

The rapper and NFL star welcomed their son in November 2025.

Diggs' record has secured him a $500,000 bonus for the season.

While the accomplishment is huge for the wide receiver, it doesn't erase what Diggs has described as “an emotional time” for him following the assault allegations. While he didn't talk to media on Wednesday, he apologized for his absence.

“Taken aback by some things that’s been going on,” he said. “But I want to be here to say sorry I wasn’t available for those couple days. It’s a different kind of time.”

Diggs agreed to speak to media on Sunday but he warned that he would not talk about the case.

He continued, “It’s definitely an open case, so I can’t even say anything about it. I will be open to any football questions, anything you want to know. I don’t want to be rude or disruptive in any way. If anybody asks me a question pertaining to [the allegations], I’m obviously just going to give you a look. Y’all kind of know me at this point.”

Since Diggs has not made any statements, his lawyer spoke on his behalf following the news breaking of the allegations.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur,“ Diggs' attorney David Meier said in a statement per Boston25. ”The timing and motivation for making the allegations are crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

The Patriots also spoke out against the allegations soon after they were made public.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on January 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played. The Patriots' next game will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 11 at 8 p.m. EST.