Omarion Hampton may not fully understand all the pain the Chargers have suffered during their 66 years of existence, but fans are counting on the rookie running back to help end the seemingly endless anguish when the Bolts face the New England Patriots in Wild Card Weekend. Is he physically up to it, though? The No. 22 overall draft pick missed almost half the season with an ankle injury and is officially considered questionable for Sunday night's playoff game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hampton has been inconsistent since returning from a two-month layoff in December and did not play in the Los Angeles Chargers' regular season finale against the Denver Broncos. He intends to suit up in Foxborough, however.

“Yeah, that’s the plan,” the two-time All-American with North Carolina said, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Hampton missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the field on Friday, so this is great news for fans.

Can Omarion Hampton push the Chargers forward?

Article Continues Below

LA head coach Jim Harbaugh identified the 22-year-old as a key component of the team's game plan, but an injury-decimated offensive line has prevented him from implementing a truly lethal rushing attack. Second-year RB Kimani Vidal filled in admirably as a starter earlier in the campaign, but he cooled off significantly in December. The Chargers need a healthy and impactful Omarion Hampton if they are going to make actual noise in the playoffs.

The former Tar Heels star showed flashes of promise in 2025, logging 124 carries for 545 yards and four touchdowns in nine games. He has also proven to be a competent pass-catcher for Justin Herbert, recording 32 receptions for 192 yards and a score. Because the star quarterback is without tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, getting the ball out quickly is vitally important.

Despite his inexperience and iffy health, Hampton figures to be a pivotal performer in this AFC Wild Card meeting with New England. Assuming he is good to go on Sunday, the young back will try to boost the Chargers to their first postseason win in seven years.