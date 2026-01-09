January football in Foxborough rarely favors the visitors. With that, Los Angeles Chargers know exactly what they’re walking into. The AFC Wild Card Game against the second-seeded New England Patriots is the kind of test that strips teams down to their fundamentals. That's ball security, discipline, and toughness in the trenches. The Patriots enter with the league’s most efficient rushing attack and home-field advantage. The Chargers arrive with questions along the offensive line and a hampered quarterback. Postseason history, though, has a way of elevating star power. Los Angeles believes this matchup is far closer than the odds suggest.

Uphill battle

The Chargers’ road to the Divisional Round runs straight through Gillette Stadium. That's where New England has built its identity around physical football and situational dominance. Los Angeles finished the regular season 11-6. They leaned on a defense that quietly became one of the league’s most consistent run-stopping units. That strength will be tested immediately against a Patriots offense that wants nothing more than to shorten the game and force opponents into mistakes.

Justin Herbert’s health is the central storyline. Nursing a left-hand injury and operating behind an offensive line ravaged by injuries, Herbert will need to rely on quick decisions. He will have to leverage timing routes and trust in his receivers. Playoff football, though, often rewards quarterbacks who can process quickly and remain composed. If Los Angeles can avoid early mistakes and stay within striking distance, their defensive front gives them a chance to hang around deep into the fourth quarter.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Chargers and the Patriots in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season.

Chargers hold Patriots under 100 rushing yards

This will set the tone for everything else. New England’s ground game has been elite. However, the Chargers’ run defense is built specifically for this type of challenge. Los Angeles ranks fourth in rush EPA allowed. It has consistently limited explosive rushing plays by winning at the point of attack and maintaining gap discipline.

If the Chargers can hold Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson in check early, the Patriots’ offensive identity changes dramatically. That would force New England to lean more heavily on the passing game than it prefers. Holding the Patriots under 100 rushing yards doesn’t guarantee victory. Still, it keeps Los Angeles firmly in the fight.

Tuli Tuipulotu delivers a statement

Every playoff run needs a defining defensive performance. This game sets up perfectly for Tuli Tuipulotu. The Chargers’ pass rush has been inconsistent at times. Tuipulotu, though, remains capable of flipping games with a handful of high-impact plays. Against a Patriots offensive line that has shown occasional vulnerability in pass protection, he is positioned for a disruptive afternoon.

The prediction: Tuipulotu finishes with at least two sacks. He will consistently collapse the pocket and force hurried decisions. Alongside Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack, Los Angeles will generate just enough pressure to prevent New England from playing comfortably on third down. Holding the Patriots under 20 points becomes realistic if Tuipulotu bags Maye.

Omarion Hampton powers the’ offense

Yes, much of the focus is on Herbert’s arm. That said, Los Angeles will need balance to survive in Foxborough. Omarion Hampton provides that stabilizing presence. The Chargers will lean into a physical run game. They will trust Hampton to grind out tough yards and keep the Patriots’ defense honest.

The bold call here is volume and efficiency. Hampton will clear 120 total yards, consistently turning modest gains into manageable second and third downs. By staying committed to the run—even if it’s not flashy, the Chargers can slow the game. That will limit New England’s possessions and take pressure off Herbert.

Justin Herbert wins the day

On paper, this sounds reckless. The Chargers’ offensive line has been battered all season. Herbert has taken more hits that most. On the flip side, playoff games often hinge on elite quarterbacks transcending imperfect circumstances. Herbert will do exactly that.

Expect Los Angeles to feature quick throws, layered route concepts, and designed rollouts to mitigate pressure. Keenan Allen’s reliability and Ladd McConkey’s ability to create separation will be crucial. Herbert won’t be perfect, but he will be productive enough. He should eclipse 250 yards by spreading the ball and attacking favorable matchups when they appear.

Chargers steal it late

This is where the prediction swings fully into upset territory. The Patriots control stretches of the game. The Chargers bend but don’t break. With the score tight in the final minutes, Herbert engineers a composed, clock-chewing drive. That will flip field position and set up a a Cameron Dicker game-winner.

Los Angeles escapes Foxborough with a 24-21 victory. They will stun the home crowd and flip the AFC playoff picture. It won’t be clean, dominant, or comfortable. However, it will be memorable.

Bottom line

The Chargers enter this Wild Card matchup as underdogs. They are battered by injuries and burdened by history. That said, playoff football is not about perfection but resilience and stars delivering when the margins shrink. If Los Angeles can neutralize New England’s run game, unleash its pass rush, and trust Justin Herbert in the biggest moments, this AFC Wild Card Game has all the ingredients of a massive upset. Los Angeles walks into a storm, but they will survive it.