For the first time since 2019, the New England Patriots will host an NFL Playoff game when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Star cornerback Carlton Davis III believes the local Boston crowd has been starved of the action and will respond by bringing a “legendary” atmosphere to Gillette Stadium.

Davis is only in his first year with the team, but he has gotten a solid grasp of the local fan culture in the area. He believes the added stakes of the playoffs will lead to a “crazy” environment that will give his team a significant advantage.

“It's gonna be crazy,” Davis said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “I think it will be a legendary vibe in there, just having that playoff feel back in the stadium again.”

Gillette Stadium was known for having one of the loudest environments in the NFL during the prime years of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. The Patriots have not gotten to host a postseason game since the start of their current Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye era.

New England went 6-3 at home in the regular season. Ironically, all three of their losses came at home, though only one since the start of October.

The Patriots ended the year on a 13-1 run, falling one game shy of the AFC's No. 1 seed. That prevented them from clinching a first-round bye, but they will still host each of the first two rounds, should they advance past the Chargers.

Davis and the Patriots' secondary will have their hands full against Justin Herbert, who ended the regular season with the ninth-most passing yards, despite sitting out Week 18. Los Angeles has not won a playoff game since 2018.