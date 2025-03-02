The New England Patriots have plenty of roster holes to fill heading into the 2025 offseason, and cornerback is one of their most pressing needs. With free agency looming, the team is expected to explore all options to bolster its secondary, and one intriguing name has surfaced: Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel, who recently completed his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, is set to hit the open market. He is the son of former Patriots' cornerback Asante Samuel Sr., a two-time Super Bowl champion with New England and one of the franchise’s best defensive backs of the 2000s. Now, his son could follow in his footsteps by bringing his talents to Foxborough.

The Patriots struggled with depth and consistency at cornerback throughout the 2024 season, making it a prime area for improvement. While Christian Gonzalez is expected to return as the team’s top corner, adding another proven defensive back would solidify the unit. Samuel Jr., despite injury concerns, has shown flashes of elite coverage ability and could be a key piece in revitalizing the Patriots’ secondary.

During his time with the Chargers, Samuel steadily improved as a cover corner, posting an ascending coverage grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) in each of his first three seasons. However, injuries derailed his 2024 campaign, limiting him to just four games. In those appearances, he recorded a disappointing 59.3 defensive grade and a 22 percent missed tackle rate, raising questions about his durability and tackling ability.

Asante Samuel could be a good fit for the Patriots

Samuel's biggest strength lies in his ability to shadow opposing receivers and create turnovers. He’s an instinctive player with excellent ball skills, much like his father was during his tenure in New England. However, his struggles in run defense and occasional lapses in physicality have drawn criticism.

According to Spotrac, Samuel's projected market value sits at four years for $48 million, averaging $11.5 million per season. That price tag makes him an affordable target for the Patriots, who have ample cap space to spend this offseason.

Several teams are expected to be in the mix for Samuel, including the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. However, the Patriots’ connection to his father and their need for a reliable cornerback make them a logical landing spot.

New England’s new leadership, with Mike Vrabel taking over as head coach, is expected to emphasize defensive improvements. Vrabel, a former linebacker and defensive-minded coach, will likely prioritize upgrading the team’s pass rush and secondary to restore the franchise’s defensive identity.

While wide receiver remains the Patriots' most glaring need, bolstering the secondary is just as critical. If New England decides to pursue a veteran cornerback in free agency rather than waiting for the 2025 NFL Draft, Samuel could be one of their top targets.

Whether the Patriots choose to bring Samuel in will depend on how confident they are in his ability to stay healthy and play at a high level. If they believe in his upside, signing him would be a move that could provide immediate benefits while adding a legacy player with strong New England ties.