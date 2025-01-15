Mike Vrabel is stepping in as the new head coach of the New England Patriots and appears set to wield significant influence over the team's front office operations. On The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared insights on Vrabel's return to the organization, revealing that Eliot Wolf, the executive vice president of player personnel, will be reporting directly to him.

“Eliot Wolf––I don't even think he's got the GM title, but he's staying in his job, whatever that is. And they're going to bring Ryan Cowden from the Giants, who worked with Vrabel in Tennessee. He's going to come in and assist under Eliot,” said Adam Schefter.

“He's staying in his job, whatever that is….Vrabes is the man,” continued the NFL insider in his interview.

The past three years have been challenging for the New England Patriots, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2021. This season, they finished with a 4-13 record and chose to move on from Jerod Mayo after just one year as head coach.

Mike Vrabel becoming the New England Patriots head coach

The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as the 16th head coach in franchise history, reigniting enthusiasm among their fans. A standout during his playing days in New England, Vrabel now faces the challenge of steering the team through a rebuilding phase.

With Eliot Wolf reporting to Vrabel, the Patriots appear to be following a structure reminiscent of Bill Belichick’s tenure. From 2000 to 2023, Belichick held dual roles as head coach and de facto general manager, wielding full control over player personnel decisions and finalizing the roster.

While his coaching legacy remains unmatched, his talent evaluation skills were less effective, particularly in his later years, leaving a lasting impact on the team's current struggles.

Granting Vrabel similar authority carries significant risk. He has also brought in Ryan Cowden as Wolf’s second-in-command, though both will ultimately report to Vrabel, centralizing decision-making under his leadership.

Collaboration between Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf

Robert Kraft was determined to bring the 49-year-old to New England, and the promise of significant authority and control over operations likely played a key role in sealing the agreement.

During his introductory press conference, Vrabel shared his vision for collaborating with Wolf and how their working relationship would take shape.

“I think the most important thing is there’s a shared organizational vision for what we want to do and how we want to work and how we want to acquire players. There's numerous ways to acquire players through free agency, trade, draft, post-draft process, post after training camp,” said the new Patriots head coach. “Again, I'm just excited to sit down with Eliot and his staff… I've had conversations with him, but I need to sit down with his staff and figure out where we're at, what we need to do.”

Time will tell how this new dynamic unfolds, but from an external perspective, Wolf's influence within the organization seems to have diminished. With $125 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, and nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, New England has significant resources at its disposal. Vrabel's substantial involvement in these decisions will be a key factor, and the results remain to be seen.