The New England Patriots are currently gearing up for the Super Bowl, which will take place on Sunday evening in Santa Clara against the Seattle Seahawks. Recently, there have been some rumblings about a reported shoulder issue for quarterback Drake Maye, who has struggled through a disastrous playoff run so far with New England.

However, on Thursday, Maye set the record straight on how he is feeling ahead of the big game.

“Not trying to lie to you guys, when I say I’m feeling great, I’m feeling great,” said Maye, per Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH on X, formerly Twitter.

Patriots fans will certainly hope that Maye is telling the truth and that he will be able to put up a better performance than what he has shown through three weeks of the playoffs so far.

The Patriots have largely gotten to the Super Bowl stage in spite of Maye, who has had serious turnover issues and accuracy problems, finding himself unable to do much of anything in the Patriots' recent narrow AFC Championship win against the Denver Broncos on the road in some majorly snowy conditions.

Now, Maye will be going up against a Seahawks defense that has been among the league's best this year, but did show some malleability in their NFC Championship win against the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Patriots' defense will be tasked with slowing down Sam Darnold, who overcame some playoff demons, torching the Rams in the NFC Championship en route to arguably his best game of the season.

Still, if Maye can put together a solid game on Sunday, the Patriots will have a real chance at winning their seventh Lombardi Trophy and completing one of the most prominent rebuilds in recent NFL history.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is set for 6:30 pm ET on Sunday evening.