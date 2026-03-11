The New England Patriots are coming off one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent NFL history. They made it all the way to the Super Bowl a year after finishing in last place in the AFC East. Head coach Mike Vrabel created a new and winning atmosphere in his first year as the leader of the team that he suited up for during his playing days. Quarterback Drake Maye had a brilliant second year after going through a challenging learning process as a rookie.

The Patriots had a number of breaks last season that they will not have as the defending AFC champions. The biggest advantage was a fourth-place schedule that allowed them to win 13 of their last 14 regular-season games after starting the season with a 1-2 record.

Vrabel and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf know the Patriots cannot rest on last year's accomplishments during the offseason. The clock is ticking and the 2026 season will be here in short order. The Patriots have multiple moves to make even though they were just a game away from raising the franchise's 7th Vince Lombardi Trophy last season.

They made a key move by deciding to part company with wide receiver Stefon Diggs after one very productive season. The decision to send Diggs packing is almost certainly based on his cap hit and his off-the-field issue that could linger over the team. He was clearly the Pats' best receiver as he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards with 4 TD receptions. Diggs had 17 catches of 20 yards or more and 51 of his receptions resulted in first downs.

Doubs agrees to $68 million deal with Patriots

The Patriots are bringing in former Green Bay Packer Romeo Doubs to ostensibly take Diggs' place in the lineup. The receiver agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal and he is expected to sign his contract Thursday.

Doubs will be 26 years old during the offseason and he has had four consistent seasons for the Packers. He caught 55 passes for 724 yards and 6 TDs in 2025, and 41 of his receptions went for first downs. He has never had fewer than 42 receptions in any of his seasons.

Doubs is a much bigger receiver than Diggs. Doubs checks in at 6-2 and 207 pounds, while Diggs is 6-0 and 190 pounds. Doubs can use his body to wall off defenders and make the difficult catch. Doubs will join a receiving crew that includes Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism.

Patriots avoid having a No. 1 receiver

While Diggs had been the most productive receiver the Patriots had in their offense, Wolf did not like to refer to him as the team's No. 1 receiver. He is not about to do that with Doubs, either. That's because offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels does not like to use those kind of references to describe the kind of attack that Maye and the Patriots employ.

Article Continues Below

The most obvious premise in the McDaniels offense is that the quarterbacks should throw the ball to the open receiver. In some offensive schemes, every third or fourth throw has to get to the No. 1 receiver because that player is often the most dangerous pass catcher on the team. McDaniels loves to spread the ball around to all of his receivers.

That prevents opposing defensive coordinators from keying on any one receiver and potentially jumping a route and turning a pass to the “best” receiver into an interception that results in a big play. Any time that a cornerback or safety can jump a route by getting in front of the receiver — usually on a sideline route — he can take it a long way. He may have nothing in front of him but green grass and those interceptions often result in touchdowns or possession deep inside the red zone.

Defensive backs don't usually jump routes to a receiver that is not featured prominently in the game plan. If a free safety jumps the route of the No. 3 or 4 receiver that's usually the result of a guess.

Doubs is a steady performer, but he is not a dynamic speedster

Maye and McDaniels can't look at Doubs as a receiver who is going to blur past opposing defensive backs. He can make quick cuts and dominate both the short and intermediate areas, but he is not going to win the battle with flat-out speed. That's not to say he can't get open on a deep pass by making a quick cut and losing the defender as a result.

Additionally, Doubs can take a big hit and keep on producing. He is unafraid when it comes to overcoming a massive tackle. He is known to bounce right up and catch the next pass.

The Patriots have more work to do up and down their lineup, but don't expect them to make another free-agent signing at the WR spot until the NFL Draft in late April or perhaps after June 1.