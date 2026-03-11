The New England Patriots find a new starting safety for next season after acquiring Kevin Byard via free agency. It's a move that reunites Byard with head coach Mike Vrabel, as the two worked together with the Tennessee Titans.

Byard, who is 32 years old, signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Patriots, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The 10-year veteran led the NFL in interceptions (7) last season with the Chicago Bears. He is also the league leader in interceptions since 2016 (36).

“Three-time Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard is signing with the Patriots on a one-year, $9 million deal, per sources. Deal negotiated [by] David Mulugheta of Athletes First.”

Reports indicate that it came down between the Patriots and Bears, but ultimately, Kevin Byard chose New England, per NFL Insider Josina Anderson. His relationship with Vrabel seemed to be one of the determining factors for why he signed with the Pats.

“It was either [the] Bears or the Patriots, and you know I have a relationship with Coach Vrabes,” said Byard.

Kevin Byard and Mike Vrabel worked together from 2018 until the trade deadline in the 2023-24 season with the Titans. Tennessee dealt Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles at the time in exchange for Terrell Edmunds and two late-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Since then, the 10-year veteran has played for the Chicago Bears for the past two seasons.

The three-time First-Team All-Pro has been one of the most consistent safetys in the NFL throughout his entire career. He'll aim to bring that reliability to the Patriots after ending last season with 93 combined tackles (61 solo) and seven interceptions.