After two years with the Chicago Bears, safety Kevin Byard decided to take his talents to the New England Patriots. Now, he'll be playing alongside MVP candidate Drake Maye.

Byard got an up close view of how one rising quarterback operates in Caleb Williams. Now in New England, he gets to do the same with Maye. Byard admits the presence of both quarterbacks played a role in his free agency decision, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“An ascending quarterback; it's one of the hardest things to get right in the NFL, and everybody is trying to do that. New England has it right with Drake Maye. I'm excited to be able to play with him,” Byard said.

Article Continues Below

“I had basically two teams I wanted to play for this offseason,” he continued. “With the year we had in Chicago, that was going to be the first option. Once I saw that wasn't going to work out, it was New England. Drake Maye is a phenomenal player. I've heard nothing but great things about him from multiple people in the organization even before I got here.”

Maye has been a Pro Bowler both of his seasons in the NFL. Leading the Patriots to a 17-12 record overall, the quarterback has thrown for 6,670 yards, 46 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He has added 871 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Maye took his game to a whole different level in 2025, completing 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions while running for another 450 yards and four scores.

The NFL at large has taken notice of Maye's play. As has Byard. While they may be operating on different sides of the ball, the veteran safety can't wait to see New England's quarterback get to work.