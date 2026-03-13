The New England Patriots will have some new offensive players on the field next season, and one of them will be Romeo Doubs after signing him in free agency this week. Doubs had a productive season as a receiver for the Green Bay Packers last season, but with so many options for Jordan Love to use, he never got to flourish the way he wanted. With the Patriots, he's coming into a similar situation, but he should be able to build strong chemistry with Drake Maye.

The Patriots announced the signing on their social media, and they also shared the number that he would be wearing, which is No. 87. That instantly did not sit right with some Patriots fans, as they think the number shouldn't be worn because of Rob Gronkowski.

“He better change that number,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Yeah go ahead and change that number big dawg,” a second user wrote on X.

Article Continues Below

“In all seriousness, why isn’t this number retired by now?” a third user wrote on X.

It is interesting why the Patriots haven't decided to retire his jersey by now, especially given all that he did with the franchise. It wouldn't be a surprise if it were coming soon, but for now, Doubs will wear it.

Doubs wore No. 87 with the Packers, and it's probably a number that means something special to him. People will definitely ask him about it, and that's when everyone will get more information on why he chose the number.

As of now, if Doubs has a good career with the Patriots, nobody will care what jersey number he wears. At the end of the day, the work will do most of the talking, and Doubs came to the Patriots to help them continue the success they had last season, which led them to the Super Bowl.