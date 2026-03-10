The New England Patriots entered the offseason knowing they needed more help at wide receiver. That became even more true when they released Stefon Diggs.

On Tuesday, the Patriots got their wish when they signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Doubs landed a four-year deal worth $80 million.

The receiver has spent his entire four-year career with the Packers, appearing in 59 total games with 50 starts. Overall, Doubs caught 202 passes for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns. While he has yet to break the 1,000-yard threshold, the former Packers standout has at least 46 grabs, 600 yards and four touchdowns over his last three seasons.

During the 2025 campaign, Doubs caught 55 passes for a career-high 724 yards and six touchdowns. If he were playing on the Patriots, he would've ranked third in receptions and yards and tied for second in touchdown grabs. Signed to a massive deal and now playing with MVP candidate Drake Maye, New England will be expecting Doubs to only continue developing as a key passing threat.

With the Patriots, the free agent signee will be joining a wide receiver room that features youngsters such as Kayshon Boutte and Kyle Williams alongside Mack Hollins. At the moment, Doubs may have the most name value, and New England is paying him as such. Expectations will be high as the receiver changes teams.

But the Patriots wouldn't hand out the deal they did if they didn't believe Doubs was the right man for the job. New England is likely to continue toying with their wide receiver room throughout the offseason. But Dobbs' position in the offense has now been secured.