When you see WWE star Kofi Kingston compete on Monday Night RAW, just know he's not happy about it as he deals with the New England Patriots' recent Super Bowl loss.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, on the morning of Mar. 9, 2026, to voice his displeasure with RAW general manager Adam Pearce forcing him to have a match as he deals with his “trauma.”

“I cannot BELIEVE the Bald Headed Tyrant, Adam Pearce, would schedule [RAW] here in Seattle after the trauma I experienced as a Patriots fan at the Super Bowl!” Kingston said. “I’m still emotionally wounded and you bring me to the very city that maimed me in the first place?! Absolutely Egregios.”

WWE's Kofi Kingston watched the Patriots' Super Bowl loss first-hand

Kingston attended Super Bowl 60 with fellow WWE star Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, Kingston's favorite NFL team was unable to pick up the win.

Article Continues Below

The game was not always pretty. New England was held to just 13 points throughout the game, and Drake Maye was sacked six times. He also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the game.

Seattle was led by Kenneth Walker III, who was named Super Bowl MVP for his efforts. Walker rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries. He did not score a touchdown, but he did catch two passes for 27 yards.

Sam Darnold only completed half of his passes, passing for 202 yards. He did throw a touchdown, though, to AJ Barner. The Seahawks beat the Patriots for the second time in a Super Bowl with the win.

Now, Kingston has to get his mind right a month after the game before RAW. The Mar. 9 edition of RAW will take place in Seattle, Washington, the home of the Seahawks. In his last match, Kingston lost to Je'Von Evans during the Feb. 23 edition of RAW.