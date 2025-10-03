The New England Patriots will be facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, setting up for a key divisional matchup. The offense will have to play at a high level, and that means they'll need everyone available on the field. One of those players is Jared Wilson, who did not play in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers due to ankle and knee injuries.

It seems like he isn't dealing with those injuries anymore, as he was a full participant in a recent practice, and head coach Mike Vrabel offered a positive update on the offensive lineman, according to Sophie Weller of the Patriots Wire.

“Mike Vrabel says Jared Wilson will start at left guard this week after being out in Week 4. ‘He worked hard to come back, so as of right now, the plan is to start Jared,'” Weller wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

The Patriots think highly of Wilson, who they selected with the No. 95 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The one thing that jumps out when looking at Wilson's game is his athleticism, and he has added a different element to the Patriots' offensive line that needed improvement. If Drake Maye wants to have a good season and time to throw to his receivers, it will be key for the offensive line to be healthy.

So far, Maye has been able to make plays for the Patriots, and they're currently 2-2 and sitting in second in the AFC East. Both sides of the ball have been playing well, and they will have a real test against a Bills team that is still undefeated. The Patriots' defense will have its hands full with Josh Allen, James Cook, and several receivers who can step up at any time.

If the Patriots want a chance to win the game, they'll have to score a lot of points, and that starts with Wilson and the offensive line doing their job.