The New England Patriots are dominating during Mike Vrabel's first season as head coach. It certainly helps that they have a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye leading the offense. Maye is clear following a concussion scare from Sunday's win over the Titans. And he's earning plenty of praise from the media after his strong start.

Maye is thriving during his sophomore season. He is playing so well that even Ben Volin of the Boston Globe is chanting his name.

Volin highlighted some of Maye's incredible statistics through the first seven weeks of the season. Both from conventional accounting stats and more advanced metrics.

For accounting stats, Maye leads all NFL quarterbacks in completion percentage with a whopping 75.2% rate through seven games. He is also third in the NFL in yards per attempt (8.63) and second in tied for second in passer rating (116.4) with Jared Goff.

But Maye's incredible season looks even better when examining the advanced metrics.

Maye leads the league in completion percentage over expected (+10.3%) and expected points added (66.3). He is also second in EPA on (27.6) when blitzed and when passing deep down the field (32.4).

It will be exciting to see if Maye can maintain this excellent play throughout the rest of the season.

Drake Maye joined elite club during Titans domination in Week 7

The Titans are in rebuild mode after firing their head coach before Week 7. But that does not take away from how well Maye played against them on Sunday.

Maye joined some elite company with his dominating performance against Tennessee.

The sophomore quarterback went 21-of-23 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He also added eight carries for 62 rushing yards.

As a result, Maye became the fourth player during the Super Bowl era with two or more passing TDs, two or fewer INTs, and 60+ rushing yards in a single game. The only other players to accomplish this feat are Lamar Jackson (2019), Robert Griffin III (2012), and Walter Payton (1983).

But Maye will be under significantly more pressure next week than he was against the lowly Titans.

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 8 matchup against the Browns.