The Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 9. The Cowboys sit at 3-4-1. They are reeling from a humiliating 44–24 loss to the Denver Broncos. Now, they face the task of salvaging momentum before their Week 10 bye. For the Cardinals, this Monday night clash represents both hope and uncertainty. Coming off a Week 8 bye, Arizona could welcome back quarterback Kyler Murray. He has missed the previous two games with a foot injury. Murray’s potential return injects energy into a team desperate to end a five-game losing streak.

Searching for a midseason spark

Offensively, Dallas has shown flashes of dominance. However, inconsistency and defensive breakdowns have kept them below expectations. History isn’t on their side, either. The Cowboys have lost seven of their last eight meetings against Arizona dating back to 2008. This includes a 28–16 defeat in 2023.

The Cardinals sit at 2-5, but Murray’s undefeatd all-time record at AT&T Stadium adds an intriguing layer to this matchup. Paired with dynamic wideout Marvin Harrison Jr, the Cardinals could find success against a Cowboys defense that ranks 31st in pass defense. They have also surrendered over 40 points in consecutive road losses.

Dallas remains undefeated at home this season (2-0-1) and has scored at least 40 points in each home contest. However, with Murray back and Arizona well-rested, the Cowboys may need to be at their absolute best to avoid another embarrassing result against a historically tricky opponent.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Cowboys and the Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season.

Kyler Murray returns and puts up 250+ yards

If Murray takes the field on Monday night, expect fireworks. The Cardinals quarterback thrives under bright lights, even more so on the turf of AT&T Stadium. Murray has an uncanny knack for elevating his play in Arlington. This game has all the makings of another signature performance. After a week off to recover from his foot injury, Murray should be healthy enough to showcase his trademark dual-threat ability.

Murray’s mobility will be critical. The Cowboys’ pass rush is always dangerous when quarterbacks stay in the pocket. Murray’s elusiveness and off-schedule creativity can neutralize that advantage. He can forced Dallas’ secondary to cover longer and deeper than it’s comfortable doing. Murray throws for 250+ yards and adds another 40 on the ground. He will tally multiple touchdowns in his first game back. Even if the Cardinals fall short, Murray will deliver the type of performance that reasserts his place as one of the league’s most exciting playmakers.

Marvin Harrison Jr finally has his breakout 100-yard game

The spotlight in Arizona has slowly shifted toward Harrison Jr. This feels like the week he fully breaks out. The Cowboys’ secondary has been torched repeatedly this season. They have allowed a league-high 15 receiving touchdowns to opposing wideouts.

Article Continues Below

Expect the Cardinals to test Dallas early with play-action and deep routes. They should exploit mismatches downfield. The Cowboys’ cornerbacks have struggled with physical receivers, often giving up separation on intermediate digs and sideline fades. That’s where Harrison shines. His precision route-running and body control make him nearly impossible to cover one-on-one. As such, he records his first 100-yard receiving game. This will include several chunk plays that keep Arizona competitive into the fourth quarter.

Trey McBride gets bottled up by Dallas’ defense

While Arizona’s wideouts could feast, tight end Trey McBride may find this matchup much tougher. He is coming off a stellar outing against the Packers. That's where he cuaght 10 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. With that, expect the Cowboys defense to adjust by assigning safety Donovan Wilson and maybe even linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr to bracket McBride on short routes and crossing patterns.

The Cowboys’ defense has excelled at limiting tight ends in the red zone. With Murray looking to reestablish rhythm with his outside receivers, McBride’s volume could dip significantly. McBride is held under 40 yards, as Dallas forces Arizona to look elsewhere for production.

Cardinals push the Cowboys but fall just short

It’s easy to dismiss the Cardinals based on their record, but that would be a mistake. Despite sitting at 2-5, they’ve been competitive nearly every week. They’ve lost to Seattle, Indianapolis, and Green Bay by a combined 13 points. That shows they can hang with anyone. Against Dallas, expect another spirited effort but also another painful finish. Arizona keeps it close for three quarters, fueled by Murray’s brilliance and Harrison’s breakout. That said, Dallas pulls away late for a 34–27 victory.

Final thoughts

This Week 9 matchup is about redemption. For the Cowboys, it’s a must-win before the bye to restore confidence and silence critics. For Kyler Murray, it’s a chance to remind the league of his rare blend of talent and leadership.

Expect plenty of offense, a few defensive fireworks, and a primetime thriller that could easily go down to the wire. If Dallas holds serve at home, they’ll stabilize their season. If Arizona shocks the world, it might mark the true rebirth of the Cardinals’ year. Either way, this Monday night in Arlington has all the makings of a classic.