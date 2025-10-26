The Cleveland Browns fall to 2-6 on the season after suffering a brutal 32-13 Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots. It was a rough outing from the beginning, as the team couldn't get anything going on offense. The frustrations may be boiling over as well, as it sounds like wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stiffed a reporter after the game.

Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com claims that Jeudy, who is 26 years old, didn't stop to talk with him on his way out of the locker room. Labbe says that the former first-round pick informed him that he “had to go,” as his excuse to not stop and talk.

“Tried to stop Jerry Jeudy on his way out of locker room, and he said ‘I have to go' and kept walking.”

Article Continues Below

Jeudy ended Sunday's loss with not a single stat recorded after having just two balls thrown his way. The Patriots' defense had the Browns locked down throughout the day and made Jerry Jeudy a non-factor for quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Through eight games played so far this season, the 2024 Pro Bowler has had it rough. He's only reeled in 22 receptions for 257 yards while failing to record a single touchdown yet. It's a completely different story from the 2024-25 campaign, as Jerry Jeudy managed to serve as the top wide receiver in the Browns' offense, finishing last season with 90 receptions, 1,229 yards, and four touchdowns.

It's been a wildly frustrating year, despite Browns' star Myles Garrett and the defense playing well, for the most part. Cleveland will go into Week 9 with a much-needed bye, giving the franchise a chance to reset for the back half of the season. The club will return in Week 10, where they'll take on the 1-7 New York Jets.