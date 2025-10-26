New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye could not be stopped in Week 8 as he dominated the Cleveland Browns with yet another big game.

Maye completed 75 percent of his passes in the game and threw for 282 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Browns entered Week 9 allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game, but it did not matter to Maye, whose second-year breakout only continued to grow.

Maye's third touchdown of the game, a 39-yard strike to Kayshon Boutte, put the Patriots up 30-7 in the third quarter. Fans could not get enough of him at that point and filled Gillette Stadium with MVP chants.

The Patriots would pick up a safety in the fourth quarter to make the final score 32-13.

Maye also took six sacks while committing his first turnover since Week 3, but fans could not care less. The New England faithful continued its ‘MVP' chants after the game and did not stop until Maye ran off the field and into the tunnel.

Drake Maye leaves the field to “MVP”chants.

–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/qNfC0lkvqO — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) October 26, 2025

Maye now has 1,744 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions on the year. His dominance has led to a five-game win streak, putting the Patriots in first place in the AFC East.

After Mac Jones flamed out, Maye seems to be the Patriots' official heir to Tom Brady and their quarterback of the future. The North Carolina alum showed flashes as a rookie, but is now already a top-10 quarterback in the league.

Article Continues Below

Patriots QB Drake Maye MVP odds soar

As it turns out, Patriots fans are not the only people who believe that Maye should be the 2025 MVP. Oddsmakers agreed, as Maye's odds to win the award increased during his Week 8 performance.

Maye now has a 16 percent chance of winning the award, according to the popular trade app Kalshi.

BREAKING: Drake Maye’s MVP odds have surged to 16% during today’s game vs Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/0m5YSaUJ9n — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) October 26, 2025

If Maye wins the MVP award, he will become the first Patriot to do so since Brady achieved the feat in 2017. Brady won the award three times during his 20 years with the team.

The season has yet to reach its midway point, but Maye has New England on pace for its best year since 2019, Brady's final year with the team. The Patriots have had just one double-digit win season in the five years since.