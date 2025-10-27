Mike Vrabel took shots at the Cleveland Browns after he led the New England Patriots to a convincing 32-13 win on Saturday afternoon.

Going into the matchup, New England had a 5-2 record with an active four-game winning streak. They understood the importance of exploiting holes against a solid Cleveland defense, who stand out as one of the best in the league.

Vrabel reflected on the team's win after the game, per reporter Andrew Callahan. He remarked that the Patriots took full control once they figured out the Browns' offense.

“When their gimmick plays ran out, we played pretty good defense,” Vrabel said.

How Mike Vrabel, Patriots performed against Browns

It was a great win for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots to earn, confirming themselves to be in the playoff mix of the AFC.

Cleveland landed the first big punch, taking a 7-3 lead after the first quarter. New England would take control of all the momentum from there on, outscoring their opponents 29-6 for the remainder of the game.

Drake Maye continues to shine in his second season in the NFL, torching Cleveland in many ways. He completed 18 passes out of 24 attempts for 282 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. He also added 50 rushing yards after seven carries.

TreVeyon Henderson showed out with one of his betters displays as a rookie, attempting 10 rushes for 75 yards. Four players recorded multiple catches in the receiving game. Mack Hollins stood out with seven receptions for 89 yards, Kayshon Boutte had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Stefon Diggs caught three passes for 14 yards and a touchdown. Austin Hooper had two receptions for 38 yards, while Hunter Henry obtained a seven-yard score.

The Patriots will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.