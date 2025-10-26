The New England Patriots are trying to post a win Sunday over the lowly Cleveland Browns. Despite Myles Garrett running wild on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Maye was able to make a big touchdown throw in the game. New England's play caller found Stefon Diggs for a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

It was the first touchdown reception for Diggs as a Patriot.

Stefon Diggs FINALLY gets his first TD as a Patriot 🙌pic.twitter.com/bkiyeLr0gy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The touchdown came with New England already up by nine points in the second half of the game. Maye is having a solid day for the Patriots, despite getting sacked four times by Garrett at time of writing.

Maye and the Patriots are putting on an offensive clinic against Cleveland. The Patriots quarterback has thrown three touchdown passes, before the end of the third quarter of the game.

Patriots look inspired this season under Mike Vrabel

New England has been a pleasant surprise in the NFL so far this year. The squad enters the Browns game on Sunday with a 5-2 record. It is the best record the Patriots have had to start a season in quite some time.

Mike Vrabel is the new head coach of the squad this year. He is the third Patriots head coach the franchise has had in as many seasons. Jerod Mayo was fired after one year in 2024, and Bill Belichick's final campaign was a disappointing one in 2023.

The Patriots are clearly looking like a team that could make the postseason. New England has won four in a row, with their fifth consecutive victory looking quite likely on Sunday over Cleveland.