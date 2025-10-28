The New England Patriots have been on fire as of late, taking advantage of a shockingly easy schedule to push their record to 6-2 on the 2025 NFL season as it enters its midway point. While quarterback Drake Maye has taken the majority of the headlines, New England has assembled a deep roster filled with talent on both sides of the ball, as well as in special teams.

Recently, the team made a move to reward one of their most versatile weapons with some stability moving forward.

“The #Patriots have agreed to terms with standout CB and All-Pro punt returner Marcus Jones, per me and @tompelissero, with Jones getting three new years. A big-time reward for the homegrown star,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twtiter.

Jones has done a great job of getting the Patriots good field position on punts throughout this season, and has also made some plays as a defender in special teams as well.

He has also recorded two interceptions already this year as a cornerback and is a key member of a New England defensive backfield that hsa been a solid unit so far this year.

Overall, it's hard to get a great gauge on just how good the New England Patriots actually are, considering they have just one over a non-putrid opponent this year, and have also dropped games to the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

However, there is something to be said about beating the teams you are supposed to beat, and for the most part, the Patriots have been able to do that this year.

In any case, the Patriots will get a chance to knock off another struggling opponent and improve to 7-2 next week when they host the reeling Atlanta Falcons. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.