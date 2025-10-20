The New England Patriots are off to a great start in the Mike Vrabel era. New England is 5-2 after demolishing Tennessee 31-31 on Sunday. The Patriots head coach spoke about one offensive player on Monday who did not have a big role in Week 7.

Vrabel reassured fans that rookie TreVeyon Henderson is still an important piece on offense.

“It's just kinda how it played out. Thought Rhamondre was running well,” Vrabel said on Monday per SI's Mike Kadlick. “Had some good protections. TreVeyon's gonna be a large part of what we do … that's just kind of where it was this week.”

Starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson got the bulk of the workload against the Titans. He had 18 carries for 88 rushing yards and a touchdown.

But many Patriots fans want to see Henderson play a bigger role on offense. Especially because of Stevenson's struggles throughout the season, with the exception of Sunday's win.

Henderson only has 43 attempts for 153 yards and one touchdown through seven games. But he's also been active in the receiving game with 16 receptions for 99 yards.

Ultimately the Patriots were expected to roll over the Titans with ease. That being the case, it makes sense to pound the football with an established running back and not get too creative.

Perhaps the Patriots will get Henderson more involved next week.

Patriots not shopping for running backs before trade deadline

Vrabel's comments on Monday are not the only positive sign related to Henderson.

Over the weekend, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that New England is not exploring the running back trade market. The NFL trade deadline is on November 4th.

‘The Patriots are not making calls for a running back, but they have talked to teams about pass rushers,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on Saturday. “They’re fielding calls on several of their own players as well.”

The fact that New England is comfortable with their running back situation is a great sign for Henderson. He may not be a lead back right now, but he could grow into that role throughout the season.

Henderson is also one injury away from being the lead back for the Patriots either way.

Regardless, it is too early for Patriots fans to panic about TreVeyon Henderson. Especially with the Patriots 5-2 through seven weeks.

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 8 matchup against the Browns.