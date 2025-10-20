The New England Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans in a 31-13 beatdown to notch their fifth win of the season on Sunday afternoon. Despite momentarily leaving the game in the third quarter, it does not appear as though quarterback Drake Maye suffered a concussion.

“Drake Maye left the field after hitting his head mid-game yesterday, and quickly returned,” Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald tweeted.

“Sometimes, concussion symptoms can surface a day later, but Mike Vrabel said he's not “aware of” Maye being in any protocol today.”

Maye put together an efficient performance against the Titans. The 23-year-old completed 21 of 23 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, continuing what has been a true breakout season. Across the first seven games of the season, Maye has tossed 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

“There’s an athleticism to him that’s really, really cool,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told Chad Graff of The Athletic. “He’s really accurate from all different spots, whether that’s in the pocket or off platform. He’s really done a nice job so far of spreading the football around. But there’s an accuracy to him that’s been really good for us.”

The Patriots are now 5-2 on the season, and their Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills has helped grant them first place in the AFC East. Maye’s health will be vital as New England attempts to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season.

“We're learning the offense together,” Maye told Mike Dussault of Patriots.com after the win. “We're more and more comfortable every week. I think we've got even more left in the tank.”

Maye and the Patriots will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.