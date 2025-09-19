The New England Patriots have been playing some solid football early this season, and it's been on the shoulders of Drake Maye. The quarterback recently lifted the Patriots to a win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, and he has shown growth in his second season in the league.

One person who sees the growth is division rival quarterback Josh Allen, who has been around Maye. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Allen spoke highly of the young quarterback.

“Drake Maye is a fantastic kid, he plays the game the right way, and he has a really good head on his shoulders,” Allen said. “I'm a huge fan of his. We share the same agency, so we've been around each other a couple of times. He's a down-to-earth kid.”

"Drake Maye is a fantastic kid and he plays the game the right way.. I'm a huge fan of his" ~ @JoshAllenQB #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/KrMAxum6D3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 19, 2025

The Patriots have not had the best quarterback luck since Tom Brady left the team, but Maye seems to be the one who will be a true success for the team. He has the skills and IQ to make smart plays, and it's obvious that he can lead the team to some wins.

Maye recently shared that he models his game after Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback who has always been known for making big plays in the league.

“The way he spins it, I mean, he spins it with the best of them,” Maye said via ESPN's Mike Reiss. “Just little things like play fakes, those are unbelievable. I think the way he uses defenders, he got someone last week on a play fake, and just his intensity, his cadence is one of the best in the league.”

Maye may not be the quarterback that Rodgers is, but he's taking tips and tricks from one of the best to play the position. The next step for Maye is consistency, and as his career with the Patriots continues, the hope is that he can lead them to the playoffs.