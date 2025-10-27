The New England Patriots have something special in QB Drake Maye. The second-year quarterback led the Patriots past the Browns in a 32-13 blowout on Sunday. Now the hype surrounding Maye is swelling even more following another strong performance.

Bill Simmons praised Maye for his ability to throw deep passes after Sunday's big win.

“I’ve never seen a quarterback throw the deep ball better than this. [Maye] doesn't miss ever,” Simmons said. “He hit like Boutte today. He had a step on the guy, but when we have a guy down the field and he's got a step like Maye hits him in stride, it feels like 90% of the time. Not to mention all the other stuff. Not to mention the running. And he's been so smart about not taking hits anymore and sliding two yards too early now instead of like putting his head down, he's just trying to stay on the field and making plays.”

Maye is having an incredible sophomore season, delivering impressive performances one after the other. The Patriots seem to understand that Maye is the real deal.

“They really believe in Drake as like a special guy,” Simmons added. “Like they’re starting to talk about it pretty openly. Like they’re like, ‘ This guy’s the MVP. This guy’s amazing. If we have him, we got a chance.’”

It will be fascinating to see how far Maye can improve his game during his second season in the NFL.

Patriots' Drake Maye earns MVP chants after dicing up Browns in Week 8

Simmons is not alone in starting the conversation about Drake Maye being considered for MVP.

Gillette Stadium was filled with MVP chants on Sunday after Maye sliced and diced Cleveland's vaunted defense.

The young quarterback went 18-of-24 for 282 passing yards and three touchdowns and one interception. Maye also contributed seven carries for 50 rushing yards, including a 28-yard scramble that was New England's longest run of the day.

It is worth noting that Maye accomplish this despite being sacked five times by Myles Garrett, six times total.

New England remains atop the AFC East at 6-2 after their big win. If Maye keeps playing at such a high level, the Patriots could unseat the Bills as division champions.

It will be exciting to watch the Patriots during the second half of the season considering those huge stakes.

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 9 matchup against the Falcons.