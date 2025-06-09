The New England Patriots made several splashy additions in free agency, but perhaps their biggest move saw them sign star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract. While Diggs has already found himself at the center of attention thanks to a controversial video of him that emerged on social media, head coach Mike Vrabel offered a glowing review of the Patriots new No. 1 wide receiver on Monday.

In the aforementioned video, Diggs was seen partying on a boat with several women, passing one of them a big with an unidentified pink substance in it. While he won't be punished for the incident, it certainly wasn't a great look as he attempts to acclimate himself with his new squad. Vrabel initially didn't seem too pleased with the incident, but he seemed much happier to discuss Diggs as the first day of New England's mandatory minicamp.

“Good. He's trying to figure out where everything is and what his role is and making sure that as we add those situations, the third down, the no-huddle and red zone, that he's staying up on it, working hard in his rehab,” Vrabel said of Diggs, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “Certain drills he can be out there and there's certain drills that he won't be, but I think he's engaged and I like his energy.”

#Patriots coach Mike Vrabel today with reporters on Stefon Diggs: pic.twitter.com/yUs4edn8yD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Mike Vrabel, Patriots have big expectations for Stefon Diggs

Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season, and while he still has quite a bit of rehab work to do, he is tracking towards being ready for Week 1 of the upcoming campaign. Given how barren the Patriots wide receiver room was last season, Diggs should immediately emerge as second-year quarterback Drake Maye's top target in the passing game moving forward.

Keeping himself out of trouble off the field is obviously going to be just as important for Diggs as his play on the field, and while the boat video was a bump in the road, things are going better now that he's in the building and working with his new team. All eyes will be on Diggs to see if he can help elevate New England's offense, and according to Vrabel, he's gotten off to a great start on the field.